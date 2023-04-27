Sunset Health celebrates ribbon cutting of new conference center and fleet building

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at Sunset Health's new Conference and Fleet Buildings on the North Yuma campus.

There will be no direct patient care services in these buildings, the buildings are for administrative purposes only.

The Fleet Building provides storage for the Mobile Medical and Dental Vans, a shop area for furniture, and equipment maintenance, and storage space for building maintenance and small equipment.

A section of the building is dedicated to temperature-controlled records, supplies, and small equipment storage.

The Conference Building provides a new home for the Sunset Board of Directors, a large conference room for Provider meetings, nursing support in-service meetings, various standing committee meetings, and two small meeting rooms.

The building provides a home for the Patient Access Center and the Care Coordination Departmental staff.

All staff and meeting room space in this building was designed to accommodate space distancing with virtual meeting capacity.

The addition of these buildings frees up much-needed space in patient care clinics.