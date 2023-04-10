Yuma native raises money for local graduates who can’t afford caps and gowns

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Graduation season is around the corner and one Yuma native is making a difference for local graduates who need a little extra support.

Isaac Navarrete was a junior at Kofa High School when he started a program called Grant a Gown.

Its mission is to support upcoming high school graduates who are unable to pay for their graduation cap and gown.

Navarrete says every year, at least 30 students from every high school in Yuma Union High School District cannot afford to pay for their cap and gown.

The average cost is between $30 and $50, burdening many students.

Navarrete says the cap and gown are a token of celebration and his mission is to alleviate the burden of students with financial needs during this major milestone in their lives.

Yuma County high school students graduating in 2023 can fill out a request form HERE.

Grant a Gown fulfills its mission through donations from the community.

Without these community contributions, graduates are able to walk the line without the worry of having to borrow or re-use an old cap and gown.

If you'd like to donate in the effort to support local graduates, you can Venmo @grantagownyuma, or call (928) 271-0116.