Yuma County approves first solar powered cobalt facility in the U.S.

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The first ever solar powered cobalt sulfate production facility in the United States is set to be built in Yuma County.

The Board of Supervisors approved EVelution Energy to build the facility on 138 acres of undeveloped desert terrain in the vicinity of Old Highway 80 and Avenue 47½E, about 7½ miles west of Tacna.

EVelution Energy’s solar-powered processing facility will produce cobalt sulfate for Electric Vehicle batteries.

The Yuma County facility is expected to produce approximately 33,000 metric tons of Electric Vehicle battery grade cobalt sulfate per year, enough to support the domestic production of approximately 470,000 Electric Vehicles each year.

