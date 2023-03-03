30th annual Midnight at the Oasis is underway

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Caballeros de Yuma's Midnight at the Oasis car show is underway at Desert Sun Stadium.

The Desert Southwest's premier classic car festival has taken place on the first weekend in March for 30 years now.

With almost 1,000 gleaming cars, trucks, and motorcycles coming in from all over the desert southwest, the event features cars and music from the 1950s-60s.

Friday at noon, gates opened to the general public for Show n’ Shine, followed by the Cruise thru Yuma at 4:30 pm.

Concerts with popular tribute bands, food and retail vendors, and pre-1972 cars and trucks will continue throughout the weekend.

The entrance fee is $3 per person on Friday, $5 per person Saturday, and $1 Per Person on Sunday.

For more information, you can visit midnightattheoasis.net.