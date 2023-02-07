Quechan Casino Resort to welcome Deorro

WINTERHAVEN, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Quechan Casino Resort will kickoff a new concert series for fans of Electronic Dance Music (EDM).

The resort also says that, starting March 4, they will welcome Deorro as the opener for the EDM concert series. Deorro is a Mexican-American DJ, known for his genre-blurring style and breaking cultural barriers.

Not only is Deorro a multi-platinum selling DJ and songwriter, but he is a producer as well. Deorro will follow in the footsteps of other well-known acts like Gabriel Iglesias, Nelly, and more.

CEO of the resort, Charles B. Montague Sr., further commented, “We’re very fortunate to have a venue that is able to offer entertainment experiences unlike any other in the area. With all of the concerts and events we have been able to bring to the Yuma area in the recent years, we are excited to offer a new genre of music to our shows and provide a new level of nightlife for local concert goers.”

All in all, the concert will take place at the Pipa Event Center at 11:00pm. If you want to purchase tickets, then you can go to the Casino's box office or click here.