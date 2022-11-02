Skip to Content
Yuma ranks top 10 in up-and-coming real estate markets

Samantha Byrd

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - According to a recent study Yuma ranked top ten in up-and-coming real estate markets across the United States.

Realtor.com says more affordable real estate markets that offer some much-needed relief from soaring prices and punishing inflation are what’s attracting homebuyers this fall.

Overall, Yuma ranks number ten on the list with average home sales being $315,000.

The emerging market’s index analyzes the 300 largest metropolitan areas each quarter, seeking to identify which will be strong in the coming months.

Furthermore, it’s based on factors such as a thriving local economy, low unemployment, competitive wages, short commutes, and easy access to recreational activities.

The index also factors in the local housing market, checking median days on the market, property taxes, and more.

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team as a reporter in February 2022.

You can reach to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

