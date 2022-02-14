Local businesses boom on Valentine’s Day

News 11's Samantha Byrd spoke to local business owners about their plans for profits

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA) - Love is in the Yuma air on this Valentine’s Day as Fortuna Florist and J.T. Prime are booming on one of the busiest holidays of the year.

Americans are expected to spend 23.9 billion dollars this valentine’s day according to the National Retail Federation, making 2022 the second-highest year for Valentine’s Day spending on record since 2004.

Rosa Salazar, manager at Fortuna Florist, says she has over 100 orders for Valentine’s Day.

She’s been preparing for the past three days.

Rosa Salazar says “It’s very good for us. For florists it’s very good because that’s where we make our money and we have a lot of orders and we like to deliver, we like people to be happy, surprised when we deliver so yeah.”

Alex Trujillo, owner and chef of J.T. Prime, says Valentine's Day is the second busiest day of the year.

Trujillo explained, “Valentine’s day is always the busiest day of the year, right up there with, I think Mother’s Day is probably just as busy, maybe even a little more, because mostly it’s families and Valentine’s Day is couples.”

Trujillo said J.T. Prime is serving about 180 people.

Starting off with a glass of champagne and finishing with chocolate-covered strawberries, plus four other courses in between.

“So we are pretty much booked and people start calling us right after new years eve. They start calling and booking for valentine’s day, those who plan ahead. There are plenty of people who call the same day and they forgot to plan or they didn’t realize today’s valentine’s day, so they’ll call. Definitely, for those that call in, we try to accommodate the walk-ins. There will be a few cancellations, people who won’t show up, and then we keep a few extra tabes just in case for walk-ins", Trujillo says.

Both local businesses are bustling in valentine celebration.

Salazar and Trujillo each spend a lot of time mapping out the holidays ahead of time and recommend planning for the next holiday a month before, to guarantee the best outcome. They agree that walk-ins are welcome but not guaranteed.

Coming up at 9:30 find out more details about how to plan ahead on orders and reservations in the future.