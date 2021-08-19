State lawmakers respond to Ducey’s plans for handling coronavirus in the classroom

Local News

Reaction to compensation packages follows party lines - CBS 13's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA,KECY) - Days after Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced plans for a program that rewards schools for not adopting mask and vaccines, while penalizing those that do, controversy still swirls around his actions.

Under Ducey's executive action, schools that follow all state laws, and maintain in-person learning without enacting mask and vaccine mandates can qualify for up to $1,800 dollars per student. Schools that do call for masks and shots won't get any money.

So far, most of Yuma's public school qualify for the grants. The Yuma Union High School District, Crane Elementary and District One have maintained that masks are highly encouraged, but still remain an option for students.

Rep. Charlene Fernandez, (D-Dist. 4), who represents Yuma County in the state House of Representatives, says the governor's plan will create clashes between schools.

“I was really disappointed that we were pitting schools against schools," Fernandez said. "Those schools that need or want masks to keep their teachers safe and their students safe, and those that feel that they don’t need them.”

Rep. Tim Dunn, (R-Dist. 13), also represents Yuma County. He supports the governor's plans. Dunn talks to 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez about his support Thursday night at 10.