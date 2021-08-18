Yuma City Council: City Administrator keeping his job

Local News

Community members speak on behalf of Rodriguez at city council meeting

A Yuma city leader is accused of driving aggressively and leaving the scene of an accident. The City Council discussed his employment status. As of now, City Administrator Philip Rodriguez will keep his job. However, if anything in this investigation changes, it will be reconsidered.

Several members of the community spoke up tonight on behalf of Rodriguez.

"I personally have no doubts about Philip Rodriguez's integrity. I met with him, I’ve had many conversations. I’m very comfortable with that. His integrity is actual. It’s not based on the rumor of peers or hearsay that will prove out to be inaccurate," says Yuma resident Page Misenhimer.

"He’s a blessing to the city and I think we should be very careful to not push Phil away and stay neutral. At a minimum, we should stay neutral. At a maximum, I think we should support Phil," explains Yuma resident Clint Harrington.

"If we’re going to consider this, let the process take its place in the proper theater where it’s meant to," says Yuma resident Chris Wheeler.

Mayor Doug Nicholls also issued a statement tonight saying "we are confident that the city administrator is capable of continuing to honestly and ethically perform the duties of his office at the city at this time. At any time, should the process the Administrator is undergoing yield new information that changes our assessment and causes us to believe he no longer can perform his duties in a way that instills confidence in the public, we will not hesitate to take action."

Police say that Rodriguez is responsible for a hit and run that occurred in June. The case is still under investigation.