Yuma Prison Complex warden passes away from coronavirus

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A warden from Arizona State Prison Yuma Complex passed away this week. Sources tell News 11's Crystal Jimenez his death was COVID-19 related.

Social media posts, as well as sources who knew Warden Edwin Jensen, confirmed his death this week.

The Yuma County Medical Examiner confirms Edwin Jensen was a patient at Yuma Regional Medical Center, but was unable to comment on the exact day of his death, or on its exact cause.

Sources inside the prison told us Jensen was out sick last week, and in the hospital over the weekend.

The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation, and Reentry (ADCRR) website shows Jenson began his career with the department in 1998. From there, he held various positions as he worked his way to the top spot at the State Prison Complex in Yuma.

Clinton Roberts from the Arizona Corrections Association said he worked alongside Jensen during parts of his career.

"He was very open minded working with our association. He was very open to listening to our ideas and our solutions and then coming up with his own decision." said Roberts.

The warden's passing comes at the same time Yuma Prison Complex has over 600 positive COVID-19 cases among the inmate population.

News 11 has reached out to the ADCRR regarding the death. Its spokeperson said the agency would not be issuing a statement out of respect for Jensen's grieving family and colleagues.

His death is the second at the prison complex since the start of the pandemic. ADCRR has yet to release a statement on the previous death.

Thursday on News 11's Early Edition, Crystal Jimenez will have more on the warden's life and death, as well as the latest on the status of coronavirus cases inside the prison he supervised.