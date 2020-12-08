655 inmates at Yuma Prison test positive for coronavirus

News

All infected inmates house in one unit

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation, and Reentry (ADCRR) has confirmed 665 positive COVID-19 cases within one of its units in the Yuma complex.

The outbreak occurred in the La Paz unit, which houses about 1,066 inmates.

ADCRR said those inmates who didn’t test positive are being kept away from the general inmate population.

Meals, required medication, and and medical services are being brought directly to the sick inmates.

This information comes as several workers and loved ones reached out to News 11 regarding the outbreak.

The ADCRR also said it is currently working on preparing for the approval and distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine to all its inmates.

Inmates and staff have all been required to wear masks since July according to the ADCRR.

The ADCRR said, "We continue to be vigilant in implementing robust COVID-19 management strategies to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in all it's facilities."