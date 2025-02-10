Update on how the teenager who was attacked at skate park

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Klark Koger was able to give an update on how his son is doing weeks after being attacked at the local skate park.

Koger says his son is in good spirits and suffered no major injuries.

“His spirit is lifted, he’s really positive about everything that happened and I just really appreciate the support for the community," said Koger.

The teen was attacked at Kennedy Skate Park in late January by six other individuals after he came to the aid of someone else being bullied.

Since the incident the Yuma Police Department says more cameras have been added to the park, including a surveillance tower with cameras right next to the skate park.

The co-owner of Cafecito, Ashley Simms, where the young man works, shares what went through their mind after hearing one of their own was harmed.

“When one of our employees was bullied at the skatepark it kind of hit home for us... since then I’ve seen a lot of just my friends and individuals that skate showing up, being at the park, showing a presence and being there with their families and supporting it," said Simms,

Koger also has a message for the boys that beat up his son.

“I hope the kids that were involved with this you know I just hope they get some better guidance in their life I hope they stop running around doing the things that they were doing,” said Koger.

The case is still under investigation, anyone with information is asked to contact YPD or 78-crime to remain anonymous.

There will also be an event at the skate park to highlight Yuma's skate culture.