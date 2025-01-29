Teenage boy attacked at Kennedy Skate Park after standing up to bullies

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local teenage boy was attacked at Kennedy Skate Park, and his father and friends have decided to speak out.

Klark Koger says he learned his son was attacked Monday night.

Koger says his son noticed one individual being picked on and decided to defend him.

However, no good deed goes unpunished.

“I guess that’s when one of the kids pulled out some brass knuckles he had in his pocket and he didn’t even wait or hesitate he just clocked my son right in the face,” said Koger.

The suspected bully then had five more friends join in on the attack.

YPD says there are cameras at Kennedy Park but were not able to specify if they cover the skate park.

No word on whether there is any adult supervision at the skate park during its operating hours of 6 a.m to 11 p.m.

Koger wants to emphasize how tough his son is and shares what change he would like to see.

“We just have to be more aware we just have to have more people speaking out and speaking up when we notice things, when we notice people out there bullying somebody, we notice something that we know is wrong,” said Koger.

Cafecito, a popular local coffee shop, is stepping up to raise awareness about bullying.

Co owner Ashley Simms shares how she and other locals are looking to combat the bullying.

“They’re standing by their reaction to flood this park with people, with presence, with good, positive energy that will scare these bullies away," said Simms.

The Yuma Police Department says the case is still under investigation, but if you have any information reach out to them.