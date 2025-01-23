Family of Yuma teen Jacob Sims Calls for justice as memorial service approaches

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The family of Jacob Sims, a Yuma teen who was tragically murdered in November, is still reeling from the loss of their loved one, while continuing their fight for justice.

Sims’ body was found in a fire pit on the Quechan Reservation in Winterhaven, California, after he went missing. As the case remains unsolved, his family and friends are keeping his memory alive and pushing for those responsible to be held accountable.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 25, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Desert Valley Mortuary in Somerton, Arizona, to honor Jacob’s life. The service will provide a space for loved ones to grieve and celebrate the young man who left an indelible mark on the hearts of everyone who knew him. His family is inviting the community to come together to remember Jacob and his legacy.

Jacob Sims was a son, brother, friend, and athlete, who loved the great outdoors, BMX riding, skateboarding, and playing hockey. Those who knew him described him as a kind-hearted, energetic young man who would do anything for his friends and family. His Grandmother, Genia Sims, who raised Jacob as her own since he was a baby, described him as a “beautiful soul” with a contagious smile.

“He had this smile, you could feel his smile, his laugh, his heart was so huge,” Genia said. “He was just this amazing human being.”

One of Jacob’s friends, Tyler Kruzel, remembers him as the best man he knew, expressing his pain over the senseless loss.

“My best friend did not deserve this. I’m telling you that he was the best man I know,” Tyler said, reflecting on their friendship.

As of now, the case remains unsolved. While authorities have persons of interest, no arrests have been made, leaving the family in a state of limbo. Genia Sims emphasized the emotional toll of the ongoing uncertainty, as it still feels as though her son’s death happened just yesterday.

“Jacob deserves justice!!” Genia exclaimed. “Because it’s still a cold case, and I know they have people of interest, but no arrest has been made, so it still feels like it happened yesterday.”

Family and friends are calling for the community to come forward with any information they might have. Jacob’s loved ones believe that there are people who know what happened and who need to speak up.

“I know there’s people out there who know things and need to speak up,” Genia continued. “Jacob deserves this, our family deserves this.”

She urged anyone with knowledge of the crime to come forward, stressing that the perpetrators are still walking free in the community and could be anyone—possibly even a neighbor. “These vile horrible human beings who did this to him are walking around in our streets,” Genia said. “They could be your neighbors. We need people to speak up and speak out.”

The Memorial Service

As the family continues to seek justice, they are also focused on celebrating Jacob’s life. The memorial service will give loved ones the opportunity to reflect on his vibrant life and the positive impact he had on those around him. Jacob’s family has invited all those who knew him to attend and share in this moment of remembrance.

The service will be held at Desert Valley Mortuary at 138 N. Avenue B, Somerton, AZ. The visitation will take place from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM, with a scripture service beginning at 2:00 PM.

In the wake of this tragedy, the family continues to stand united in their demand for justice, holding onto hope that one day they will have the answers they so desperately seek.

“Only a moment you stayed, but what an imprint your footprints have left on our hearts,” reads the family’s tribute to Jacob, who will forever be in their hearts.

Details for the Memorial Service:

Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM (Scripture service at 2:00 PM)

Location: Desert Valley Mortuary, 138 N. Avenue B, Somerton

For more information on the memorial or to offer condolences, visit Desert Valley Mortuary’s website or contact the family directly.