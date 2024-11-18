Missing persons report filed for Yuma man

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) has filed a report on a Yuma man reported missing.

According to sources, 23-year-old Jacob Sims was last seen on Wednesday, November 13 at around 11:00 p.m., and he was on a black Trek Mountain bike.

Sources say since then, Sims' phone was turned off, had no contact with anyone, had not been to his house at all, or had contact with his mother.

Sims is reported to be five-feet, four-inches, weighing 148 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes and has tattoos on his arms.

If anyone sees or finds Sims, call YCSO.