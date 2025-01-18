Second court appearance for alleged agriculture thief

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The man suspected of stealing agriculture equipment made his second court appearance.

56-year-old Gregorio Medina Haros asked the judge for his bond of $75,000 to be lowered.

The judge denied the request because of the defendant's criminal history and because he is on felony probation.

Deputies say they found multiple boxes and pallets, AG tools and equipment, valued at $30,000 at Haros' home.

They say he was an employee at the local packing company, the same place where he allegedly stole from.

Haros will be back in court next week.