Yuma man arrested for stealing agricultural equipment

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) has announced the arrest of a man in connection to some recent agricultural thefts.

In a press release, YCSO's Criminal Investigations Bureau initiated an investigation on Monday "after receiving information" about agricultural equipment being stolen.

Then on Tuesday, YCSO says they served a search warrant on a "residence suspected of containing the stolen agricultural property."

YCSO says investigators then seized "multiple boxes and pallets containing produce, agricultural tools and other items used for farm work," and says the suspect was an employee of "a local packing company" and that the "tools and items were returned to the business they were stolen from."

The stolen property's total approximate value is $30,000, YCSO says.

The suspect, a 56-year-old man from Yuma, was arrested and booked into the Yuma County Detention Center for Theft.

If anyone has any information regarding the case, call YCSO at (928) 783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also submit an anonymous tip to YCSO's website.