The full post about the championship can be read on social here .

The team composed of the following students:

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Kofa High School Reserve Officers Training Corps (JROTC) rifle team placed 2nd overall in a championship.

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.