YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Fry's Fuel of Dreams returns to help raise money and awareness for Special Olympics Arizona.

The event will be on Thursday, October 24 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Fry's at 2350 S 4th Avenue.

The Yuma Police Department will be participating to help pump gas and clean windshields.

Customers who donate $10 will have a chance to win 1 of 23 Fry's Food Stores gift cards worth anywhere from $50 to $500.