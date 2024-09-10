Skip to Content
Yuma County

Local butcher to participate in National Meat Cutting Competition

National Meat Cutting Challenge
PEORIA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Yuma meat butcher will be participating in the first round of the Qualifier Meat Cutting Challenge at the end of September.

Local Jorge Renteria will be competing alongside 27 other meat-cutters to be judged on who cuts the highest quality steak.

Winners will advance to the semi-finals for the opportunity to compete in the 2024 national competition.

"Our national meat-cutting challenge celebrates the extraordinary skill and precision of our local meat-cutters...It's a tribute to a unique profession that blends artistry with expertise," says Sonya Palacio, Texas Roadhouse Product Coach. "We're proud to recognize our meat cutters' dedication to ensuring every steak is cut to perfection."  

