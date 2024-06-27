Mother of girl who survived car crash speaks out

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We reached out to one of the parents from Friday morning's fatal crash on 14th Avenue and 11th where two teens lost their lives.

A 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old girl died at the scene of the crash.

Two 13-year-olds and a 12-year-old in the back seat were flown to a Phoenix children’s hospital in serious condition.

“I’m already trying not to cry. It’s just a scary situation in general," said the mom of one survivors, Danessa Brennan.

The mother of the 12-year-old says she remembers when she first got the call from the hospital at three in the morning.

“It was very hard. When I got to the hospital I actually fainted, so I had to have somebody drive me back," expressed Brennan.

The mother of the 12 year old says her daughter suffered from brain bleeding, a broken wrist and a broken jaw that is now wired shut.

“We've just been texting each other, writing on the notepad through the phone. That’s literally the only way we can communicate with each other right now," Brennan continued.

YPD confirmed the 13-year-old girl was also released from the hospital but the 13-year-old boy is still in serious condition.

"So it’s been very hard for me just because I have to see her every day and see her an pain, so I can’t imagine how hard it is on the other families that luckily I get to bring my child home. That’s sad all together," said Brennan.

She says her daughter will have a trauma surgery appointment Friday. The family has a GoFundMe to help with the medical expenses.

“I’m sure anything will help at the moment for any of us because none of us were prepared for any of this.”

If you'd like to help, you can support them through their GoFundMe here.