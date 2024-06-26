Skip to Content
Yuma County

Teens involved in early-morning Yuma crash released from YRMC

KYMA
By
Published 3:21 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) has released an update regarding some of those involved in a crash which killed a 16 and 18-year-old.

According to YPD, we have an update on the following:

  • 13-year-old boy is still in a Phoenix area hospital
  • 13-year-old girl has been treated and released from YRMC
  • 12-year-old girl has been treated and released from YRMC

At around 3:26 a.m. June 21, officers responded to a car crash that left the above passengers injured, and killed at 16-year-old boy and 18-year-old girl.

YPD says the boy was driving a Honda Civic at high speeds, lost control and crashed into a brick wall, two parked cars and a house.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content