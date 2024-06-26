Teens involved in early-morning Yuma crash released from YRMC

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) has released an update regarding some of those involved in a crash which killed a 16 and 18-year-old.

According to YPD, we have an update on the following:

13-year-old boy is still in a Phoenix area hospital

13-year-old girl has been treated and released from YRMC

12-year-old girl has been treated and released from YRMC

At around 3:26 a.m. June 21, officers responded to a car crash that left the above passengers injured, and killed at 16-year-old boy and 18-year-old girl.

YPD says the boy was driving a Honda Civic at high speeds, lost control and crashed into a brick wall, two parked cars and a house.