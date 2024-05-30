Locals react to Donald Trump’s verdict in hush money trial

YUMA, Ariz (KYMA, KECY) - Former President Donald Trump has been found guilty of all 34 counts of falsifying business records in his New York Hush Money trial.

Trump is now the first president in U.S. history to be convicted of a criminal offense.

The jury deliberated for more than 11 hours before reaching a verdict Thursday afternoon.

The six-week trial centered on the concealment of a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels just ahead of the 2016 election.

Some locals in Yuma have mixed reactions to the former president’s verdict.

“That man has always been tied up in some kind of corrupt activities ever since he was in his early age,” said Alex Chavez, a local Veteran in Yuma.

“I think it's a shame trial, I think its democrats' way of trying to do political interference,” said Ryan Datchuck, a Yuma local.

The jury found the manner in which Trump reimbursed Michael Cohen constituted falsification of business records.

The trial, which started in mid-April, featured weeks of testimony by witnesses including Stormy Daniels and Michael Cohen.