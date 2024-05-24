YCSO alerts community of Level Three sex offender, Victor Aquino

Victor Aquino is considered a Level 3 sex offender with a high risk to reoffend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) said it is alerting the community of a Level Three sex offender, Victor Aquino, who has a change of address.

47-year-old Victor Aquino is residing at the 500 block of South Tres Arbolitos Trail in Yuma.

Aquino is described as 5 feet, 8 inches, 176 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, and is not currently wanted by YCSO.

YCSO said Aquino pled guilty in May 1996 to one count of Sexual Battery in the San Francisco County Superior Court in San Francisco, California.

He was then sentenced to two years in the California Department of Corrections, with 210 days credit for time served.

Aquino also pled guilty in November 2004 to one count of Assault to Commit Rape in the San Francisco Superior Court.

He was sentenced to four years in the San Quentin State Prison.

YCSO said Aquino is now under the supervision of the Yuma County Adult Probation Department.

If you have information on current criminal activity on this or any other offender, contact YCSO at (928) 783-4427.