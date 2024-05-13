Local high school teacher to join ASU Impact Corps

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) – The Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) said Erin Pierce, a Gila Ridge High School chemistry teacher, accepted an invitation to be part of the second cohort of the Arizona State University (ASU) Impact Corps.

The ASU Decision Center for Educational Excellence said the ASU Impact Corps is a group of teachers and educators who are making an impact on postsecondary trajectories of Arizona's students.

They can also offer experience to other educators in Arizona.

“Personally, it means quite a bit to be recognized for the effort I put into not just into the lessons I build, but also the relationships that I try to build with my students,” Pierce said. “The goal that I have always had is to be a teacher that supports the students in becoming lifelong learners and reaching their goals beyond high school.”

YUHSD said the process for Pierce to be chosen for the ASU Impact Corps had multiple steps.

Kathy Hoover, Gila Ridge High School's principal, nominated Pierce for the program.

Pierce then completed a video interview and was observed during a lesson in her classroom.

YUHSD said part of the cohort will attend a retreat with Arizona teachers to focus on pedagogy, community building, invocations, and leadership development.

Pierce will also participate in mentor events throughout the year across Arizona and online to share her work with other educators, said YUHSD.

She is also the second YUHSD teacher to be chosen for the ASU Impact Corps.

Previously, Fernando Ramirez from San Luis High School was a member of the inaugural corps in 2022-23.