YCSO and First Bank Yuma to host ‘Operation: Stop Scams’

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office and First Bank Yuma are teaming up to inform the community about protecting themselves against scams.

"Operation: Stop Scams" is an event to help people recognize and reduce the risk of financial exploitation.

Meet and hear from local professionals who investigate fraud and can guard you against identity theft.

If you are already a victim, they will discuss your options and can answer any questions or concerns you may have.

Jeff Byrd, the Vice President and Community Relations Officer of First Bank Yuma said, "We have found that fraud and scams are on the rise and we need to get the information out there and educate folks."

Sr. Deputy Bryan Evans of the Yuma County Sheriff's Office added, "The Sheriff's Office is very interested in trying to be proactive and preventing some of our community from becoming victims."

Three one-hour sessions will be held tomorrow at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., and 11 a.m. at First Bank Yuma's Fourth Avenue location.

The event is free to attend.