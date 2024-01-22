Skip to Content
Yuma County

Homes damaged in weekend shooting

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma police are still investigating who fired shots in a neighborhood over the weekend.

Officers say the shooting happened shortly after midnight on Sunday near 15th street and 14th avenue.

They say two homes and a vehicle were damaged by gunfire. 

"The residents were occupied but thankfully nobody was injured in reference to this we still don’t have an active suspect going on yet so we’re still looking for information," said Sgt. Lori Franklin, Yuma Police Department.

If you or anyone else has any information regarding the case, call YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.

