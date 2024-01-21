YPD investigates gunfire in residential area, no injuries reported

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is investigating a gunfire in a residential area that occurred during the overnight hours.

According to a press release, the incident occurred in the area of 14th Avenue and 15th Street, and YPD responded to the area at around 12:15am Sunday.

YPD says two houses and a vehicle were damaged by gunfire, and said there were people inside the two houses at the time of the shooting, but they did not report any injuries.

So far, no suspects are in custody, and YPD says the investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information regarding the case, call YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.

If your information leads to an arrest, YPD says you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.