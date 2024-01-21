Skip to Content
Breaking News

YPD investigates gunfire in residential area, no injuries reported

Google Maps
By ,
today at 11:37 AM
Published 12:00 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is investigating a gunfire in a residential area that occurred during the overnight hours.

According to a press release, the incident occurred in the area of 14th Avenue and 15th Street, and YPD responded to the area at around 12:15am Sunday.

YPD says two houses and a vehicle were damaged by gunfire, and said there were people inside the two houses at the time of the shooting, but they did not report any injuries.

So far, no suspects are in custody, and YPD says the investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information regarding the case, call YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.

If your information leads to an arrest, YPD says you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.

Shots-Fired-24-04244Download
Article Topic Follows: Breaking News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content