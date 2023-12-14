16th annual Somerton Tamale Festival this Saturday

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It’s that time of year when the Arizona State University (ASU) El Diablito alumni chapter hosts their annual Tamale Festival.

It's been a holiday tradition in Somerton since 2007.

Featuring the best tamales in Yuma County, while supporting local college students attending Arizona State University.

“We’ve been blessed to be giving close to $30,000 in scholarships on a yearly basis with the support of the community and people joining us for the tamale festival,” said Tamale Festival Committee Member, Jose “Pepe” Moreno.

The ASU El Diablito Alumni Club, along with many local sponsors, has provided over $400,000 in scholarships over the years.

Aracely Meza is one of about 30 tamale vendors this year and has participated in the tamale festival since the very beginning.

“I started being a tamale vendor when it all started 15 years ago with my mom and I’ve been, after my mom passed away, I continued doing it so it’s a family thing to get together for the tamale festival,” said Meza.

Meza said she’s been preparing for the festival since November, making 150 dozen tamales.

“I’ll be making pork, beef, and spinach with cheese. Spinach with cheese I have won a few times for the original tamale,” said Meza.

The tamale festival committee is expecting anywhere from 20-30,000 people to come out this year.

“Expect good entertainment, good food, a lot of things to do, we have a kids area that's going to have ample things for kids to do, we’re going to have two stages for a variety of activities,” said Moreno.

Gates open Saturday, December 16 at 11 a.m. and the festival goes through midnight.

The entrance fee is five dollars.