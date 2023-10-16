Skip to Content
Yuma County

Board of Supervisors passes proposed rezoning project

today at 10:53 AM
Published 8:37 AM

UPDATE (10 A.M.) - The Yuma County Board of Supervisors passed the proposed rezoning project Monday morning.

The votes were 3-1.

We'll continue to update this story.

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Board of Supervisors will hold a vote Monday morning that will either approve or reject a proposed rezoning project in the Foothills.

Yuma County announced the meeting will now take place at Yuma City Hall to accommodate the expected high turnout.

Board members will discuss a rezoning project that has been opposed by many Foothills residents.

If approved, hundreds of acres would be rezoned from one house per 10 acres to five houses per one acre.

There is an ongoing petition about the proposed project and are asking the community to vote 'no.'

To read more about the petition, click HERE.

You can watch the live stream in this article, or on the City of Yuma website and Yuma County’s Facebook page.

