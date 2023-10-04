Man formally charged with murdering partner

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The man accused of killing the mother of his children was formally charged with murder Wednesday.

33-year-old Carlos Tafoya Jr. was back in court where he was also formally charged with three counts of child abuse.

Originally, he was also booked on abandoning and concealing a body but that charge was dropped.

Tafoya’s current bail remains at $1 million cash only.

According to the go-fund-me for the victim, 33-year-old Lucy Morales Bravo, she was the mother of four children, the youngest just two years old.

Police found her lifeless body wrapped in blankets last Sunday in a home near 19th Avenue and Sixth Place.

Tafoya will be back in court next week where he will enter a plea of guilty or not guilty.