How to avoid contractor fraud after Yuma was rocked by tropical storm Hilary

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Many residents across Yuma County are still trying to repair damages to their homes and businesses caused by tropical storm Hilary.

To repair storm damages, Yuma locals should stay cautious to avoid contracting scams in the area.

“So I had four people tell me yesterday that other people had been there or they had been approached at their home because they saw the damage and offered them a deep discount if they signed with them right then,” said Lines and Lundgreen Roofing and Insulation Owner Jonathan Lines.

Contractor fraud is on the rise in Yuma after tropical storm Hilary.

“You’re seeing a little bit of everything out there, you’re seeing block walls that are knocked down, major landscaping damage, you’re seeing openings,” said Lines.

Like most scams, property owners can protect themselves from fraudulent contractors by understanding warning signs.

“They need to get written estimates that are very clear, very descriptive,” said Lines.

Following a severe storm, homeowners should beware of contractors who arrive unannounced, request a sizable portion of the estimate upfront, in cash, or fail to provide references or a fixed address for their business.

Yuma Lutheran School is one of the many organizations that need repair jobs caused by the storm.

“The roof had peeled back over three of our classrooms,” said Yuma Lutheran School Principal Angie Schiller.

The principal said she is very careful when hiring a contractor.

“So when we hire contractors for work at our school, they have to be licensed. And so we do like to do research and use people that we know and trust,” said Schiller.

For now, the school is in session while they wait to get price estimates.

“We’re tarped right now and our insurance company is now handling the process. We’ll need to get several quotes,” said Schiller.

If you’ve been a victim of a contacting scam, report the issue right away.

“They can call the registrar of contractors and turn them in for contracting without a license. These people are going to be working with roofs that are on average seven, to $12,000 and if they’re contracting without a license they’re committing fraud,” said Lines.