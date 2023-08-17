San Luis commuters experiencing delays at port of entry

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - San Luis Port of Entry construction is well underway and the busy season is right around the corner.

Although the line to cross into Mexico may seem short right now, I spoke to two locals who work in San Luis, Arizona who say they’re frustrated with their two-hour commute.

“It's frustrating for us that work on this side of the border because we lose a lot of time. We have our own schedule and sometimes we are late because of the long lines,” said Mildre, a San Luis commuter.

The San Luis Port of Entry, beginning to see traffic delays, especially with schools starting back up and winter vegetable season approaching.

“When we have the busy season with the farmworkers, it’s going to get a lot busier the city size will double,” said San Luis Police Department's Lieutenant Marco Santana.

And the San Luis Port of Entry modernization and expansion project construction is making the area more congested.

“It’s a project that could take years for completion,” said Lieutenant Santana.

The expansion will double vehicle processing lanes from eight to 16.

“Sometimes it’s nine o’clock at night and we still have a line going to Mexico," said Lieutenant Santana.

And four additional pedestrian lanes will also be added.

One San Luis commuter said dealing with the line is difficult.

“Sometimes I get stressed crossing the border because of the long lines and the heat, but I get used to it,” said Karen.

Karen said the line can be up to two hours by car, but walking is faster.

San Luis police say they’re working on managing the heavy traffic.

“We have three transit officers that are going to focus on the particular busy intersections that are going to help alleviate the traffic,” said Lieutenant Santana.

The first phase of the port of entry construction is estimated to be completed in the fall of 2025.