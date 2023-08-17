Funding supports local schools to replace gymnasium flooring

ESSER funding can help schools create more collaborative classrooms

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Gadsden Elementary School District #32 announced the approval of ESSER Funds will help replace the gymnasium flooring with luxury vinyl tile for all its schools.

The funding helps schools invest in the latest technology to create an interactive learning environment for students.

The district said the project started on August 14, 2023, at Ed Pastor Elementary School and was completed with that school by the end of the school day.

The total cost of the project for the three schools is $158,471.18, said the district.

“The project was a priority to our district,” said Mr. Omar Velazquez Gadsden ESD #32 Maintenance Director. “The new gymnasium floorings are designed to be low maintenance, making it easier for our schools to keep their gymnasiums clean and tidy, and easy to clean in case of any accident.”

The new flooring is luxury vinyl tile which is waterproof and non-slip and will help keep students safe, said the district.

"We are thrilled to introduce our new innovative gym flooring for our schools," said Mrs. Lizette Esparza, Superintendent at Gadsden ESD #32. "Many of the carpet floors were torn which can cause many accidents for our students and it was becoming a hazard since carpets tend to collect many germs and dust. We believe this flooring system will greatly benefit our schools and contribute to the overall well-being of our students."

According to the district, on August 15, the company worked on Arizona Desert Elementary School and then will move over to San Luis Middle School to finish off the flooring.

They will also start applying the boundary lines for all of the district's schools in September to finalize the flooring.