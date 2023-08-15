New county building coming to Main Street

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Construction is underway for the new Yuma County administration building coming to Downtown.

The large construction site on Main Street will soon be the home of Yuma County administrative services.

“It’s going to be three stories; it’s going to consolidate a lot of departments that are currently in other locations. Right now, it’s about a $51 million project,” said Deputy County Administrator Josh Scott.

The new building will be approximately 100,000 square feet, replacing the historic county administration building located across the street.

Deputy County Administrator Josh Scott said it will house many county departments that they did not have room for in the current location.

“The treasurer, assessor, county administration, human resources, finance, and several other divisions within administration will all be housed together,” said Scott.

At the recent county board meeting, supervisors voted on the future auditorium name, deciding to honor Eugene Francis Sanguinetti.

E.F. Sanguinetti’s great-grandson said the location of the upcoming building is where his great grandfather's store once sat.

“He came here in 1883 at the age of 16 and started working for a merchant here and saved money, and eventually bought that store,” said Ross Gwynn.

Gwynn said he feels proud that his great-grandfather is receiving the recognition.

“He did a lot; he did a lot. I think most decisions he made as a businessman in the community really focused on the forefront of what’s best for the community,” said Gwynn.

“I was raised here and it’s amazing to see his name in places because it inspires me to be a better person and do stuff for the community just like my grandparents and he did, and everyone before him,” said E.F. Sanguinetti's great-great granddaughter.

Yuma County said the building should be complete by early 2025.