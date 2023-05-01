Attempted homicide suspect in custody

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A suspect is in custody for an attempted homicide early Saturday morning in downtown Yuma.

The Yuma Police Department said two men, a 25-year-old and 31-year-old, were struck by a car that fled the scene.

The incident occurred just after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday when YPD responded to a welfare check in the area near Second Street and Madison Avenue.

“There was sort of a disturbance when the first person was struck, then the second person was trying to stop the vehicle and they ended up getting hit also,” said Yuma Police Department Sergeant Lori Franklin.

Police later found the car in the area near first street and fifth avenue, where they arrested two suspects.

“The vehicle did take off, officers did locate the vehicle, did a traffic stop on it. There were two subjects in the vehicle, both were detained. In the end of it, the passenger was interviewed and released and the driver was booked for the attempted homicide charges,” Franklin said.

The victims had non-life-threatening injuries and refused medical care.

This is an ongoing investigation so if anyone has any information regarding the case, call YPD or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.