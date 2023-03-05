Yuma County Board of Supervisors to hold rezoning meeting

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With many Foothills residents objecting to a rezoning project within the area, the Yuma County Board of Supervisors has moved part of Monday's meeting to the Yuma City Hall.

The meeting will take place at 1:30pm. Before then, the regular meeting will be held in the BOS auditorium near South Main Street and East Second Street at 9:00am.

This is due to Granite Yuma LLC's request to rezone and change the land to designate for properties near Avenue 14E.

While Granite Yuma did not specify any plans, they noted that Yuma has a shortage of workforce housing.

One foothills resident, Walt Bonneau, speaks out about why he does not support the rezoning of the wide-open area next to his neighborhood.

"The issue really comes down to the quality of life for the foothills, and the fact that it is fundamentally deteriorating due to the density and the lack of infrastructure to support it. They, being the owners of the property, have requested to the Planning and Development Committee to change the zoning of this to RBS. The problem we have with RBS...is that it fundamentally is a catch-all in zoning. They could either build four houses per acre, or they could build 14 houses per acre."

A decision on whether or not the Foothills land will be rezoned is expected to be made tomorrow.

