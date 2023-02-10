Winter visitors get ready for the Super Bowl

One local Chiefs fan says they met Patrick Mahomes

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The stage is set in Glendale for Super Bowl 57, as both the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs have arrived in Arizona.

There’s just one thing left to do, play the game.

Winter visitors are cheering on their teams from Yuma.

One local Chiefs fan also has a connection to quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“I followed Patrick Mahomes because he went to Texas Tech, I lived in Dallas for a long time. Then met him as a young man when his dad was a pitcher for the texas rangers and my friend was an equipment manager for the Texas Rangers,” Chiefs fan Daniel Gray said.

