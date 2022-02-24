Local family seeks public help to clean up popular recreation area

The Britton Family has been doing what they can to keep up with the litter, but it has become more than they can handle

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Just shy of the intersection of Avenue 8E and 40th Street is a patch of the desert used for recreation. Sadly, while most use the area for fun, others have been using it as a landfill.

Michelle Britton and her family believe in keeping the desert clean, not only for their use but also for the desert wildlife. Michelle says that over the past few months the amount of litter has grown, so much so that it's more than they can handle.

In the short time we were there, we found debris including bottles and discarded trash. After a short drive, we found a pile that included a broken toilet and some toys.





Michelle told us it's more than just an eyesore, she says some time ago her son was out riding when he struck a piece of furniture discarded on one of the trails. Thankfully, her son wasn't injured.

So, Michelle began to reach out to her neighbors, asking for help. But, the problem is still too big for just a few people. Michelle decided to hold a desert clean-up.

On Saturday, March 5, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. the Brittons and volunteers will be out at the desert area off of Avenue 8E and 40th Street. Everyone's invited to come out and help, please bring closed-toed shoes since there is broken glass and bring water.

For more information, you can reach Michelle Britton on social media or via email clean.desert.928@gmail.com