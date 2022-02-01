The Caballeros De Yuma is once again offering car-lovers the chance of a lifetime

The annual Midnight at the Oasis Classic Car Raffle is in play and car lovers are getting in gear

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - If you've ever seen American Graffiti, Grease, or Steve McQueen's Bullit, the cars made the movie. And, for those that appreciate classic cars for their body lines, chrome, and sheer power, the Caballeros De Yuma have the raffle for you.

In years past the Caballeros De Yuma Classic Car raffle has been one of the most anticipated fundraisers for car lovers everywhere. At $20 a ticket the opportunity to own one of these relics is too good to pass up.

Over the years the Cabs have raffled off Gassers, trucks, and Mustangs all to help local charities. With the Midnight at the Oasis just over a month away, the Cabs have announced tickets for this year's car raffle are on sale.







2022 Caballeros De Yuma Car Raffle Prize

This year's prize was a museum piece that was fully restored. According to Travis Smith, the 2022 MATO Captain Midnight this 1955 Oldsmobile is almost a full restoration.

They installed an air conditioning system, but the unit is made to look like a factory install. Tickets can be found at any Caballeros De Yuma participating businesses.

Currently, the car can be found at Spragues Sporting Goods on 32nd Street. Midnight at the Oasis is set to start on March 3, in Downtown Yuma with the annual MATO Rally on Main.