The desert sky is the perfect backdrop for some live jazz

With the annual jazz series postponed, the Yuma Jazz Company is saying "the show, must go on"

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Forecasters like KYMA's Melissa Zaremba are predicting the coming days to be nice and cool. It's perfect weather to bundle up under the desert night sky and listen to some live jazz.

Anyone that listens to jazz will tell you that jazz is felt, not heard.

After news of the annual jazz series being postponed the Yuma Jazz Company decided that the show must go on. They've teamed up with the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area and will present a concert series in the most perfect of venues.

Once a base for the union army the Quarter-Masters Depot now named the Colorado River State Historic Park is a perfect venue for any event. But, starting February 3, 2022, the Yuma Jazz Company will begin the first of four concerts.

Just like the Jazz Series, jazz-lovers will have to bring their own seating. Gates open at 6 p.m. and will end at 8 p.m.

The event is free to the public and some concessions will be available for purchase. The park's resident restaurant Autentico Sapore Italiano will be open and will offer a wide variety of authentic Italian cuisine.