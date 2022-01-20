Yuma community answers plea for help

A local business owner revamps an old campaign with overwhelming success

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Russell McCloud is as humble as they come, the local business owner and philanthropist is known both for his political career as well as his TV commercials.

But, when McCloud heard that local foster care advocates the Arizona Children's Association were in need of suitcases. McCloud revamped an old campaign.

McCloud owns and operates Accurate Automotive Attention with several locations across Yuma County. The plea was simple, they'd ask the public to donate suitcases.

Why suitcases? It's all too common for children who are removed from their homes and placed into the foster care system to leave with only the clothes on their backs.

In most cases, it's a confusing time and depending on their age, quite traumatic. So, AZCA provides the child with a suitcase, some toiletries, and maybe some clothing.

Although these items seem insignificant to some, to a child whose reality has just been ripped apart, it can bring them some solace.

Soon after the plea to the public was made, locals didn't hesitate to answer the call. Now, there's a room filled to the brim with suitcases, duffle bags, and backpacks.

If that wasn't enough, when word that toiletries were needed to be placed in those bags was made known to McCloud, he sprung into action.

The most recent donation came from members of the Yuma Southwest Contractors Association. One of which has been intimately affected by the foster care system, he gained a son because of it.

The YSWCA donated toothpaste, brushes, diapers, wipes, and much more. But, as great as that donation was, more needs to be done.