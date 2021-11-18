A local business owner continues to live up to his promise of helping others

Saigon Pho business-owner knows first hand what its like to go hungry

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The thought of a child living on the streets is unimaginable. Add that to the fact that they lived in a city with millions of people.

Not long ago, the owner of Saigon Pho in Yuma called the streets of Saigon home. Each day, he struggled to find food and since it rains for the better part of the year, he had to find shelter.

His struggles fueled his ambition, and it's those haunting memories of life on the streets that drive him to help those in need.

Yuma is the complete polar opposite of Saigon - a city with millions and weather that goes from wet to extremely humid. But, the homeless population has its struggles; our summers are not for the faint of heart.

It was his family that brought Vin to the Desert Southwest; his brother owned a business and Vin saw that the community didn't have a Pho restaurant. As Yuma is wont to do, they welcomed the new cuisine and new owner with open arms.

Because of that hospitality, Vin has made it his mission to give back to his new community. In 2020, he opened his restaurant to anyone needing a place to eat during the holidays.

This year, the Saigon Pho team will be taking it one step further, they'll be heading out into the community to find those in need. They'll be visiting the Crossroads Mission on Saturday, November 20, and after they'll be visiting popular spots used by the transient population.

In just a few short years, Saigon Pho has made Yuma home, and its compassion has made it a staple in the community.