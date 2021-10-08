Now is your opportunity to G.A.I.N insight from Yuma law enforcement

Saturday, October 9, Target parking lot, 5-8 p.m.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Getting Arizona Involved in Neighborhoods (G.A.I.N.) is an event held by police agencies across Arizona to join forces and promote awareness, safety and neighborhood unity.

Join YPD and other local law enforcement agencies this Saturday at the Target parking lot for the GAIN Event. From 5pm to 8pm. Bring the kids out to meet McGruff the crime fighting dog, and have their fingerprints taken for your documentation by our Forensic Techs! See you there! pic.twitter.com/GqrDIWAqZ6 — Yuma Police (@yumapolice1) October 8, 2021

Organizers say the event is purposely held in October to highlight Crime Prevention Month.

G.A.I.N. allows area law enforcement, military, fire and rescue agencies to display official equipment to the public in a safe setting.

Locals may use this opportunity to gain some insight and have any questions answered.