Yuma County
By
Published 10:04 AM

Now is your opportunity to G.A.I.N insight from Yuma law enforcement

Yuma Police Department

Saturday, October 9, Target parking lot, 5-8 p.m.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Getting Arizona Involved in Neighborhoods (G.A.I.N.) is an event held by police agencies across Arizona to join forces and promote awareness, safety and neighborhood unity.

Organizers say the event is purposely held in October to highlight Crime Prevention Month.

G.A.I.N. allows area law enforcement, military, fire and rescue agencies to display official equipment to the public in a safe setting.

Locals may use this opportunity to gain some insight and have any questions answered.

