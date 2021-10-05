G.A.I.N event is more than just cool displays

Yuma County

Across the Grand Canyon State agencies come together to promote community unity

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Desert Southwest is fortunate in that there's no shortage of protectors. We are home to three military installations, our law enforcement includes city, county, and a federal police force.

Even our fire service is impressive with local, military, and private teams all keeping a watchful eye. But, in order for everything to function, they need the community, to support and report.

That's where the Grand Canyon State's G.A.I.N (Getting Arizonans Involved in Neighborhoods) comes into play. The annual event brings local agencies together to show their communities who they are and what they do.

In Yuma, the event is held at the Target parking lot at the Yuma Palms Regional Shopping Center. In years past, spectators got an up-close look at the equipment that they'd normally not be able to see.

Equipment like the Yuma Police Departments and Yuma County Sheriffs Office's armored vehicles, U.S. Border Patrol's all-terrain vehicles, and the Yuma Fire Department's ladder engines, just to name a few.

The Target store is a major sponsor of the event and gives out food and drinks at the event.