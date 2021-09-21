A local business owner celebrates a milestone with an act of kindness

Yuma County

Saigon Pho owner plans to celebrate the restaurants anniversary in a very special way

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In just the past two years the restaurant owner of Saigon Pho has made a name for himself, without naming himself. The owner, although wishes to inspire others to give, doesn't want notoriety.

Simply, his acts of kindness stem from a promise he made himself living on the streets of Vietnam. As a child, he promised himself that if he were to ever become successful that he would help those less fortunate.

In just two years Saigon Pho has become a popular eatery and since opening its doors the owner opened his arms to the Yuma community.

During the holidays Saigon Pho opened its doors to those in need, whether they were homeless or lonely, they were welcomed. So, it's no surprise that on Saturday, instead of having some gimmick for its two-year anniversary Saigon Pho staff will be at the Crossroads Mission feeding the less fortunate.

Jonathon Porter, Saigon Pho's Marketing Director says that this is just who the owner is, that the owner understands what it's like to go to sleep hungry.