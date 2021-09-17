Local Dance Director brings her dance festival back to the Desert Southwest

Yuma County

Dawn Atherton's vision unites ametuers and dance professionals

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - From the era that brought us Disco also brewed a sound, unlike anything the world has ever heard. The Bronx New York is credited as being the birthplace of Hip Hop and even now the genre continues to grow.

It's more than an enticing beat and catchy hook, the lyrics are mind-altering and can cause your body to move like never before.

As the genre grew, local dancer and Jazz of Yuma Director Dawn Atherton made a decision to bring a piece of that world to the Desert Southwest. Atherton reached out to local homegrown celebrity Trisha Miranda who has danced professionally for decades.

Atherton's Dance Festival is in its 14th-year and like in years past amateur dancers get the opportunity to work with some of the industry's top dancers.

They then learn a routine that is performed in front of a live audience. This year's performance will take place on Saturday, September 17th at 7 p.m. at the Yuma Historic Theater in Downtown Yuma.

Tickets are on sale for $15 at the theater box office.