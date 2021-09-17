Celebrity choreographer Tricia Miranda kicks off Yuma’s Hip Hop Festival

Entertainment

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Born and raised in Yuma, celebrity choreographer Tricia Miranda is bringing her talents back home for the 14th Annual Hip-Hop Festival in Yuma.

Jazz of Yuma will be presenting their annual hip hop festival which starts on Friday, September 17, and ends with a showcase on Saturday.

Miranda, who has danced for superstar names like Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez and Missy Elliott is combining her group of LA dancers with Yuma locals who are interested in furthering their dance career.

The showcase will be on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Yuma Historic Theater in downtown Yuma. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online or at the box office.