A new project will sharpen local kids love for culinary

Yuma County

Local philanthropists come together to help local youth get some cutting edge experiences

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local business owner and founder of the Bordertown Arts Project, Sam Guerrero, wanted to do something for his community. With the aid of the Atticus Kindness Project, they began holding events on the first Friday of each month.

These events were more than just social gatherings, each month the group selected a local family and helped them raise money for their cause. Guerrero wanted to do more so he began reaching out to companies willing to sponsor his project.

Guerrero wanted to build a kitchen that would be used to teach the local youth about the culinary arts and how to work in a kitchen environment.

He soon received the call he has been waiting for. The call came from a representative of Arizona Complete Health, an insurance provider who seeks out community-oriented programs to adopt.

On Sept. 3, representatives from ACH met with Guerrero at one of Atticus Kindness Project events. There they presented Guerrero with a check for $100,000 to be used for an outdoor kitchen and a community area.

Guerrero says that they've been networking with local chefs and plan on having each one teach a course to participants.

The kitchens are located at the Cafecito Cafe in Yuma's Historic Downtown.