Yuma Border Patrol makes another mass migrant bust
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents say they encountered the largest single group of migrants they've seen since the start of the fiscal year in October.
Agents say they apprehended the group of 173 of undocumented immigrants near County 17th Street and the Salinity Canal. All were transported to the Yuma station for processing.
Just Thursday night, Yuma Sector agents took more than 350 migrants into custody.
The bust included three separate groups of undocumented migrants of 49, 58, and 81.
